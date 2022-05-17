Mahanati to Yatra: 5 South films that are based on real-life incidents

1 / 6

Movies inspired from real-life incidents

Although there are admirers of every genre of film, the projects derived from real-life experiences have a dedicated set of fans. While Bollywood has been experimenting with biopics time and again, the South also has many brilliant ventures inspired by real incidents. It is simply fascinating to see a filmmaker presenting the intricate details of someone’s life on the silver screen. Getting the emotion of someone's experience right is a challenge. One of the most successful examples of biopics in the South is Keerthy Suresh headlined, Mahanati. The film is based on the life of a celebrated actress of her time, Savitri, and her struggle with depression. The hard work of the team managed to create a huge impact on the movie buffs and also managed to do well at the box office. Let us see some more movies based on reality.

Photo Credit : Twitter