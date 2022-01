1 / 6

Did someone say ethnic

Keerthy Suresh has proved her acting prowess time and again with some memorable performances in films like Mahanati, Nenu Sailaja, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Penguin, etc. The actress has made heads turn with her powerful screen presence and flawless portrayal of vivid characters. The Good Luck Sakhi actress has not only impressed everyone with her stellar performances but has also made headlines due to her impeccable taste in fashion. Keerthy Suresh makes sure that her fashion game is always on point. Whether it is a casual look or a desi avatar, the actress rocks every look she dons. Her specialty lies in the Indian ensemble, which seems to be her absolute favourite. Over the years, Keerthy Suresh has inspired us with some eye-catching ethnic looks and we must say, she manages to nail it every time. If you do not agree, take a look at these mesmerising looks by Keerthy Suresh.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram