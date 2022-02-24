PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh to Vijay Deverakonda, South celebs and their pawesome moments

Most South celebs are dog lovers and why not, after all, they are man’s best friend. Everybody loves them. Celebrity dogs are very famous just like their parents, thanks to social media, they never fail to garner the limelight. Most celebs have also given their last names to their furry pets, Vijay Deverakonda calls his Husky Storm Deverakonda and Manchu Manoj calls his Husky as Zoya Manchu.
The days always get a little better for celebs because of their furry best friends. From cuddling, playing, eating to photoshoots, they are pampered by their celebrity parents. Here are a few pawesome moments of celebs with their adorable pets.
Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda recently added a Siberian Husky pup into his family and named it Storm Deverakonda. Now it is all grown up and is adorable addition to their perfect family.
Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Samantha got a bulldog with Naga Chaitanya in 2018 and named it Hash Akkineni. however, after separation, Hash remained with Sam with a new addition as a sister with another pet dog Sasha. They are is very famous just like their mom and never leaves a moment to show her love.
Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram
Mahesh Babu and his family have a dog named Pluto. Mahesh Babu and Namrata often share photos and videos of their pet dog. They also mention how their furry friend have made their home a much better place to live in.
Photo Credit : Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Dhanush is the new pet parent in the town as he welcomed two cute his two Siberian Huskies named King and Kong.
Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram