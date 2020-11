1 / 8

Keerthy Suresh likes to keep it minimal

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. She often creates buzz because of her upcoming films and social media posts. On the work front, Keerthy will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in a film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, fans are eagerly looking forward to it. The beautiful actress will also feature in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. As we know, the actress has always impressed the audience with her spectacular performances in films. Apart from acting, she is also known for her sense of style. She has her own style and always dresses impeccably no matter what. Be it airport, red carpet events or movie promotions, Keerthy always turns heads with her stunning appearances. If you have noticed, the actress likes to keep it minimal. She believes less is more. The actress' perfect styling with minimal accessories is always impressive. On that note, take a look at her ravishing looks that are perfect inspiration.

Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram