Kelly Clarkson Birthday: 5 best celebrity moments from the singer's talk show

1 / 6

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson has successfully gone from being everyone's favourite singer and The Voice coach to a celebrity talk show host. The singer's show called The Kelly Clarkson Show began in September 2019. Ever since then, the singer has hosted several major A-list stars on the show and it has been a delight to watch her play fun games and have discussions with them. Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002 following which she also released her debut single A Moment Like This which not only topped the US Billboard Hot 100 but also became the country's best selling single that year. As for her judging days, Clarkson has served as a coach on The Voice since its fourteenth season. In terms of her new show though Kelly's charming persona and vibrant energy have made her one of the most favourites daytime talk show hosts. The Kelly Clarkson show has also won two Daytime Emmy Awards last year including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment and a second consecutive win for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Photo Credit : Getty Images