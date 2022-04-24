Kelly Clarkson Birthday: 5 best celebrity moments from the singer's talk show

Kelly Clarkson has successfully gone from being everyone's favourite singer and The Voice coach to a celebrity talk show host. The singer's show called The Kelly Clarkson Show began in September 2019. Ever since then, the singer has hosted several major A-list stars on the show and it has been a delight to watch her play fun games and have discussions with them. Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002 following which she also released her debut single A Moment Like This which not only topped the US Billboard Hot 100 but also became the country's best selling single that year. As for her judging days, Clarkson has served as a coach on The Voice since its fourteenth season. In terms of her new show though Kelly's charming persona and vibrant energy have made her one of the most favourites daytime talk show hosts. The Kelly Clarkson show has also won two Daytime Emmy Awards last year including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment and a second consecutive win for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One of the most heartwarming moments on The Kelly Clarkson show was when the singer's kids River and Remy met their favourite superhero, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. Her kids asked some sweet questions to the actor and it was truly a special moment.
When Friends star Matt Le Blanc visited her show, Kelly Clarkson indulged in a fun game of Friends trivia quiz with him and it certainly left Friends fans more than impressed and entertained.
Kelly Clarkson gave a hilarious new twist to Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy's Little Bit Alexis song from the show and the duo even danced to it together in a funny recreation.
It's possible for celebs to also become starstruck with other celebrities and Kelly Clarkson showed just that when she couldn't keep calm as she hosted Sandra Bullock on her show. The two ended up just laughing for a good amount of the episode since Kelly couldn't help but get starstruck.
When Jeff Goldblum appeared on her show, Kelly Clarkson ended up learning a new word and that was when she discussed him being called 'Zaddy' by netizens and what it actually meant. It was one of the sweetest moments on the show.
