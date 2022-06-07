Kendall Jenner: 6 unknown facts you probably didn't know about The Kardashians star

The Kardashian-Jenners are well-known for exposing their personal lives on their popular TV show, allowing everyone to experience their highs and lows. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has remained relatively private while Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie have exposed their daily lives on world television. She has never talked publicly about her dating life and seldom addresses personal issues. That being said, if the leggy supermodel is your favorite and you want to learn more about her personal life, you've come to the correct spot. Scroll to check out 6 facts about the star.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kendall’s dating life is kept very private despite various paparazzi attempts But on Valentine’s Day in 2021, Kendall admitted to dating basketball player Devin Booker by sharing a cute pic on Instagram.
Kendall has openly spoken about the anxiety issues that she’s had from an early age, which heightened as she entered the fashion world. In an interview with Vogue, she admitted that at times, she has such bad panic attacks that make her feel like she’s “dying” and cause “numb limbs”.
Unlike Kylie, who has dainty little pooches, Kendall loves big puppies. She is the proud owner of a Doberman Pinscher named Pyro and a greyhound named Mew. We saw just how clever they are when the dogs locked themselves in a room during one of the final episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Even though the model has over a million followers on Instagram, she’s not a big fan of social media and the perfect picture it paints. In an interview with the Sunday Times (via Harper’s Bazaar), she confessed that sometimes she wants to throw away her phone and not have to deal with the falsehood it portrays.
During a two-part KUWTK finale interview with Andy Cohen, when asked, Kris Jenner revealed that Kendall is the easiest to work with out of the Kardashian family.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app