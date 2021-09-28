Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka to Arjun, check out most stylish moments of contestants in Cape Town

Arjun Bijlani became the winner of stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He performance was excellent in the show and his style quotient was also amazing. The actor mostly spent the time along with his friends and he shared pictures with them. They all spent all the free time as well as time between shoots, for enjoying together. In the pictures he is seen with the boys in his casual yet stylish looks. He captioned, “Honestly #kkk11 aise hi nikla hai .. haste haste kat jayenge raste !! #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv #boys”
Photo Credit : Arjun instagram
Divyanka Tripathi became the first runner-up of the show KKK11, and earned the title of Dhakkad Girl for her excellent performance in stunts. Apart from her stunts, she was among the most stylish contestants of the show. Her all-black outfit makes her stand out from others. She captioned the picture saying, “I fall. I break. I put my pieces back together & I'm a brand new person each time.”
Photo Credit : Divyanka instagram
Shweta Tiwari was one of the finalist of KKK11. She was popularly called momma on the sets. She shared numerous pictures from her trip to Cape Town, as she looked spectacular in her athleisure outfits. She had shared a picture with the host of the show Rohit Shetty as they ooze oomph in their stylish outfits. She wrote in the caption, “The Power of this Man is Commendable! He knows the art To find the individual strengths of each team member..! The True Khiladi of kkk @itsrohitshetty #kkk11 #capetown #darrvsdare #alphapersonality”
Photo Credit : Shweta instagram
Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya had earlier part of the Bigg Boss 14 show, where they were not on friendly terms. But the time spend together on Cape Town and doing stunts together, they became good friends. The contestants left no stone unturned in terms of style and fashion. In the given picture, Rahul Vaidya is creating trends in his black sunglasses and red jacket. Nikki Tamboli is looking fabulous as ever in her animal print crop top and jeggengs. She has donned a red lipstick which is excellently complimenting her bold looks. She captioned the video, “On popular demand, here’s presenting #Tambora to all you guys!”
Photo Credit : Nikki instagram
Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh formed a great chemistry on the show as they were often seen hanging out together as the shooting. Sana and Vishal were also teased by other contestants for their excellent bond and budding romance. They were also among the most stylish duo the KKK11 season. In the picture, Sana was seen in black crop top and beige pants, while Vishal was in green tracksuit with black shades. They looked uber cool together. Sana captioned, “Fan girl moment in #kkk #meow @vishalsingh713 as we call him “super legend or ultra legend” #joke #kkk11”
Photo Credit : Sana instagram