4 / 5

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka to Arjun, check out most stylish moments of contestants in Cape Town

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya had earlier part of the Bigg Boss 14 show, where they were not on friendly terms. But the time spend together on Cape Town and doing stunts together, they became good friends. The contestants left no stone unturned in terms of style and fashion. In the given picture, Rahul Vaidya is creating trends in his black sunglasses and red jacket. Nikki Tamboli is looking fabulous as ever in her animal print crop top and jeggengs. She has donned a red lipstick which is excellently complimenting her bold looks. She captioned the video, “On popular demand, here’s presenting #Tambora to all you guys!”

Photo Credit : Nikki instagram