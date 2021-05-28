Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya to Arjun Bijlani; Contestants prove they share a good relationship

1 / 8

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants' pictures

Reality television shows in the Hindi entertainment industry have a huge fanbase. These reality series are completely unscripted and put the participants in real-life situations, showcasing their true personalities. It is a genre that many people enjoy watching. Many reality television series have even started their very own franchise as they come up with a brand new season of the same series every year with the same format but different contestants. One of this country’s popular reality television series is Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi that has been inspired from the American television series, Fear Factor, where the participants have to perform stunts in order to survive in the game. As the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to air from July, its shooting has started as the contestants of this season have already landed in Cape Town, South Africa. This season has many popular celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh among others. Here are the pictures of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants that prove that they share a good relation with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla