Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has reached its finale week now and very soon one of the contestants will lift the trophy. The season 12 of the show consists of some popular celebs who have turned into contestants to fight gruesome stunts. Speaking of which, Rubina Dilaik the Television star, Faisal Shaikh the popular social media sensation and Jannat Zubair the youngest and the most successful actress have participated in this show to channel their inner Khiladi and overcome their fears. These contestants became good friends on the show. Here are some pictures of the actors.
Finale look
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik shared pictures with Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu at the finale event. She wrote, “Mere Do Anmol Ratan.”
Partners
Here Rubina Dilaik is seen posing with Mr Faisu as they have sported formal looks. Both of them look stylish in formal attires.
Sharing a fun moment together
Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu are seen spending some fun time together as they are lying down on the grass.
Happy selfie
The trio is seen happily posing with the backdrop of a beautiful sky. They called themselves ‘Three musketeers.’
Jannat and Rubina fun moments
In the pictures, the two actresses are seen enjoying the time off shoot as they share goofy pictures.
5 PHOTOS of Ram Charan giving cues on how to make ...
PICS: Raju Srivastava's cherished memories with Am...
PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star ...
Sophia Loren Birthday: 6 snaps of the Oscar winner...