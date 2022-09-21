Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has reached its finale week now and very soon one of the contestants will lift the trophy. The season 12 of the show consists of some popular celebs who have turned into contestants to fight gruesome stunts. Speaking of which, Rubina Dilaik the Television star, Faisal Shaikh the popular social media sensation and Jannat Zubair the youngest and the most successful actress have participated in this show to channel their inner Khiladi and overcome their fears. These contestants became good friends on the show. Here are some pictures of the actors.