Rubina Dilaik's amazing journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rubina Dilaik can be called as the reigning diva of the entertainment industry and there are no second thoughts about it. Rubina started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is presently winning the hearts of the masses with her performances in Television's popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has truly been inspiring and a fun rollercoaster. From winning stunts to having a gala time with her co-contestants, the actress truly enjoyed every moment and shared a glimpse of it with her fans. Let's take a look at Rubina Dilaik's amazing journey on Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.