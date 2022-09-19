Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants and host Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 began in July, and since then, it has been the only top-rated show in the reality genre. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has hooked the masses attention for years and every season is immensely loved by the viewers. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is now edging towards its end, and the Grand Finale episode was recently shot in Mumbai. The Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 was graced by the star cast of Cirkus. For the unversed, Cirkus is Rohit Shetty's next directional venture and stars like Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Siddharth Jadhav graced the finale episode had a fun time with the contestant. Take a look at the gala time the contestants spent with the Cirkus star cast.