Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 began in July, and since then, it has been the only top-rated show in the reality genre. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has hooked the masses attention for years and every season is immensely loved by the viewers. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is now edging towards its end, and the Grand Finale episode was recently shot in Mumbai. The Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 was graced by the star cast of Cirkus. For the unversed, Cirkus is Rohit Shetty's next directional venture and stars like Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Siddharth Jadhav graced the finale episode had a fun time with the contestant. Take a look at the gala time the contestants spent with the Cirkus star cast.
Rajiv Adatia shared a picture with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Varun Sharma on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Khatron Finale with these legends @ranveersingh @itsrohitshetty @fukravarun @imsanjaimishra @siddharth23oct and the team of #circus2022!! You gonna laugh your socks off!!"
Jannat Zubair is all smiles as she posed with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh and shared some amazing pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "An evening filled with love and laughter with the best people @itsrohitshetty sir and @ranveersingh KKK GRAND FINALE DONE RIGHT with TEAM CIRKUS All the very best! #Cirkus2022".
Mohit Malik also shared a picture with the Cirkus star cast on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Har circus main khatra hota hai , par khatron main cirkus pehli baar hoga ! Thanks to team cirkus for making it special . What a finale !!! @itsrohitshetty".
Jannat Zubair shared another picture with the 'Khiladis' on her Instagram story and we can see her posing along with Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani and Mr. Faisu. Do not miss out on the diva Rubina Dilaik in the background looking stylish.
Rajiv Adatia shared a picture with Pratik Sehajpal and Mr.Faisu on her Instagram story and all look dapper as they are decked up in stylish blazers.
