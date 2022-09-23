Mohit Malik is among the popular actors in the entertainment industry and has given stellar performances in shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The audience has showered love on him in both positive and negative characters. At present, the star is winning hearts with his mind-blowing performance in Rohit Shetty's popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The actor is among the finalists of the season and the grand finale will be aired this weekend. As the show on almost reached its end, here are few glimpses of the thrilling journey of Mohit Malik.
Acing semi-final stunt
Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year actor is one of the strongest contestants of the show, who worked hard to ace all the stunts given to him. In the semi-finale episode, he was seen performing a stunt fearlessly, which included a combination of water and air stunts.
Being on top of elimination stunts
The actor performed the last elimination stunt with full power. He was pitted against Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Manna and Rajiv Adatia. He was the one who held to the rotating rope for the longest time and won the task.
Overcoming fear of heights
The actor had earlier shared in the show that he had extreme fear of heights, but he still performed a thrilling stunt at a massive height. He shared, “Height" used to be my fear, but now it's my love.”
Withstanding tough stunts
Lockdown Ki Love Story actor was seen giving his best in the show, as he bared the strong force of water in the task and walked against it for collecting flags.
Acing the daring rope walk
Mohit Malik had shared that the task of walking on rope in between moving vehicles for one of the toughest and thrilling tasks of the season. He shared, “It's a game of balance, and all I need is Focus!!”
Having fun on the show
Apart from the stunts, Mohit was also seen having fun on the show with his friends Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha and Tushar Kalia.
Happy Birthday Rahul Vaidya: 5 Mushy travel PICS o...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 5 PICS that define friendsh...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Contestants' f...
5 Fashionable looks of Rubina Dilaik in Pantsuit
PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous looks adorned by (G)I-DLE’s tal...
Tatiana Maslany Birthday: 6 times the She-Hulk: At...
Tom Felton Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't ...