Mohit Malik KKK12 journey

Mohit Malik is among the popular actors in the entertainment industry and has given stellar performances in shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The audience has showered love on him in both positive and negative characters. At present, the star is winning hearts with his mind-blowing performance in Rohit Shetty's popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The actor is among the finalists of the season and the grand finale will be aired this weekend. As the show on almost reached its end, here are few glimpses of the thrilling journey of Mohit Malik.