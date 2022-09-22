Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television show, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. The actress has been working in the industry since a very young age, and after staying away from the small screens for four years, Jannat returned to Television by featuring in Rohit Shetty's most popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Jannat was the only youngest contestant in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Though being the youngest contestant, the actress nailed every stunt and gave tough competition to her co-contestants. Let's take a look at Jannat Zubair's notable moments from Rohit Shetty's reality show
As said earlier, being the youngest contestant on the show, Jannat nailed every stunt and unleashed her daredevil side. Host Rohit Shetty was often seen praising her attitude of never giving up and also addressed her as 'Baby Shark' because she loved water stunts and was the youngest of them all. She was also her 'Chota packet bada dhamaka' owing to her spirit to take up the gruesome task and perform it exceptionally.
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi are the top actresses in the telly industry. However, before entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the two were never seen together much except for professional commitments. But Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 turned out to be in their favor, and Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi formed a really good friendship. During their time in Cape Town, while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the two were often spotted creating reels and clicking pictures. They were even called 'Sita Gita' on the sets of the show as they were always together. After returning from Cape Town, Shivangi and Jannat were also seen hanging out together and having fun.
Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu knew each other before doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as both are top content creators on social media. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 also they were often seen creating reels and clicking pictures and were also assigned stunts together, which they performed really well. Their fun banter on the show was also liked by the audience.
In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jannat Zubair often gave major inspiration by doing stunts even when she wished to abort it. In an animal-based task, where the contestants had to be in a clear glass box full of reptiles like mice, lizards, snakes, etc while trying to open the locks of the glass with their hands. Jannat Zubair, who cried inconsolably during the stunt and wanted to abort the task initially, ended up winning it. The actress said she is super scared of “rats” and hence couldn’t control her emotions. She even said she doesn’t remember anything that happened during the stunt.
After performing all the stunts and passing all the eliminations round, Jannat Zubair ranked amongst the finalists and is being praised by her fans and followers.
