Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi bond

Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi are the top actresses in the telly industry. However, before entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the two were never seen together much except for professional commitments. But Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 turned out to be in their favor, and Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi formed a really good friendship. During their time in Cape Town, while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the two were often spotted creating reels and clicking pictures. They were even called 'Sita Gita' on the sets of the show as they were always together. After returning from Cape Town, Shivangi and Jannat were also seen hanging out together and having fun.