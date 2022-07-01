Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Mohit Malik, check out beach pics of the contestants in Cape Town

Published on Jul 01, 2022
   
    Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved shows. The stunt-based reality show enjoys a massive fan base, who is eagerly waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to start from tomorrow. The contestants for the season and host Rohit Shetty are already in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot. The contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair among others. The beach lovers among them are seen having a gala time as they shared pics on social media.

    Photo Credit : Jannat Zubair instagram

    Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress looks stunning in the brown crochet bikini set as she soaks up the sun.

    Photo Credit : kanika mann instagram

    Phulwa fame Jannat Zubair is a big beach lover and is seen having a gala time at the beach as she gets clicked in green athleisure.

    Photo Credit : Jannat Zubair instagram

    The actress looks fabulous in a white fashionable monokini. It has multicolour leaves print on it and she sported black sunglasses with it.

    Photo Credit : Chetna Pande instagram

    The model sported a white strapless bikini as she posed for the pic at a beach in Cape Town.

    Photo Credit : Erica Packard instagram

    Bigg Boss 14 fame Pratik is seen flaunting his toned physique as he gets sun-tanned.

    Photo Credit : Pratik Sehajpal instagram

    Social media star Mr. Faisu is seen enjoying his heart out on the beach.

    Photo Credit : Faisal Shaikh instagram

    Rubin Dilaik is quite popular for her love of beaches. In the picture, she is seen enjoying the waters with Nishant Bhat. She sported a green outfit with bright yellow boots.

    Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram

    Mohit Malik is seen flaunting his toned abs and biceps as he went shirtless and enjoyed the beach view.

    Photo Credit : Mohit Malik instagram