Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Mohit Malik, check out beach pics of the contestants in Cape Town

1 / 9

beach pics of KKK12 contestants in Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved shows. The stunt-based reality show enjoys a massive fan base, who is eagerly waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to start from tomorrow. The contestants for the season and host Rohit Shetty are already in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot. The contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair among others. The beach lovers among them are seen having a gala time as they shared pics on social media.

Photo Credit : Jannat Zubair instagram