Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi to Jannat Zubair, contestants in athleisure looks

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most awaited shows of the year. Several celebrities will take part as contestants in the reality show and do adventurous tasks. The celebrities who will perform well in the tasks will progress to further levels and finally one of them will win the trophy of the winner. The contestants and host, Rohit Shetty have already reached Cape Town and the shoot for the show has begun. Apart from the shoot, the contestants are seen having a great time there and love to share pictures on social media. Here are some stunning athleisure looks of the female contestants.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi looks fabulous in the multicolour athleisure outfit. She has sported a white sports bra and paired it with a multicolour bomber jacket and tights. Her hairstyle looks perfect with her attire.
Photo Credit : Shivangi Joshi instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik looks unique and stylish as she sported a bright pink high-neck dress with ruffle details. She paired it with a pink jacket and blue shoes.
Photo Credit : Rubina Dilaik instagram
The actress looks sensational in dark green and textured athleisure set, which she has paired with a fitted crop jacket.
Photo Credit : Jannat Zubair instagram
Aneri has sported a black and yellow sports bra with white joggers. She has opted for a stylish yet comfy look.
Photo Credit : Aneri Vajani instagram
Chetna Pande looks like a fashion diva in the gorgeous blue shimmery athleisure set. She paired it with white shoes and black sunglasses with white rims.
Photo Credit : Chetna Pande instagram
The actress looks adorable in the off-shoulder jumpsuit style athleisure. It is in the shades of pink and neon, and she paired it with white shoes.
Photo Credit : kanika mann instagram
Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha looks fabulous in the gorgeous black athleisure set and she paired it with a bright yellow jacket.
Photo Credit : Sriti Jha instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app