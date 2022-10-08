Khushi Kapoor’s athleisure

Khushi Kapoor is one of the celeb kids who enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She is active on social media and makes it a point to share updates about her life. Today, she was spotted in the city looking stunning in her simple yet adorable attire. She prefers to wear comfy athleisure keeping Mumbai weather in mind. The budding actress has an impeccable dressing sense and ensures to make head turns with it. She was seen wearing a beige crop sweater and track pants of the same colour as she stepped out after her work out.