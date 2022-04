1 / 6

Khushi Kapoor's mirror selfies

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi is one of the most talked-about star kids of this generation. Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices. And, even ahead of her Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain. Meanwhile, speaking about Khushi’s big Bollywood debut, she will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. It is no doubt that Khushi is quite a fashionista and her social media game is too strong. But, her mirror selfie game is (hands down) stronger. Her wardrobe is full of beautiful and trendy clothes. And, she never misses a chance to show off her chic outfits through a perfect mirror selfie and her official Instagram handle is proof of it. So, today, let us look at 5 mirror selfies of Khushi Kapoor that are captivating and too beautiful to miss.

Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram