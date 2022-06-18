5 Times Khushi Kapoor owned the Betty bangs look like a pro for The Archies

Remember the time when Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak? It was indeed a proud moment not just for the Kapoors but for Sridevi’s fans too. And now four years later, it’s Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor who is making the headlines. Yes! After creating a lot of buzz, Khushi is set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead.
For the uninitiated, The Archies happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of the popular comics Archies. To note, Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archies while Suhana and Janhvi will be seen as Veronica and Betty respectively. Interestingly, the makers had released the teaser of The Archies recently unveiling the first look of the lead characters. For the uninitiated, Khushi will be sporting bangs for her role as Betty and the actress has been loving her new look. So, we bring you five pics of Khushi wherein she is flaunting her Betty look.
Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looked beautiful as she shared sunkissed pics from Ooty. She was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt which she had paired with denims.
The actress was seen enjoying the cloudy weather and nature’s beauty in this pic. Khushi was donning a black t-shirt with jeans and completed the look with a dark green coloured jacket.
The newcomer wore a chic, body-hugging green coloured knitted mini dress with diamond-shaped prints with black, light green and dark green with cross marks all over them. Her bangs were adding charm to her winter look.
Khushi enjoyed the sunny day in Ooty with her co-stars Suhana, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The quad squad was all smiles as they posed for the camera.
The young actress was making heads turn with their style statements during Suhana Khan’s birthday celebrations. She wore a stylish top with a skirt.
Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app