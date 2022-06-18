5 Times Khushi Kapoor owned the Betty bangs look like a pro for The Archies

1 / 6

Khushi Kapoor flaunts her Betty bangs

Remember the time when Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak? It was indeed a proud moment not just for the Kapoors but for Sridevi’s fans too. And now four years later, it’s Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor who is making the headlines. Yes! After creating a lot of buzz, Khushi is set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead. For the uninitiated, The Archies happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of the popular comics Archies. To note, Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archies while Suhana and Janhvi will be seen as Veronica and Betty respectively. Interestingly, the makers had released the teaser of The Archies recently unveiling the first look of the lead characters. For the uninitiated, Khushi will be sporting bangs for her role as Betty and the actress has been loving her new look. So, we bring you five pics of Khushi wherein she is flaunting her Betty look.

Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram