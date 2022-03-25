5 Times Khushi Kapoor proved crop tops can easily turn the chic mode on

At a young age, Khushi Kapoor has managed to set a vast repertoire when it comes to fashion. Be it her red carpet moments or casual outings, the youngest Kapoor has mastered the art of nailing any look. Her modern yet comfy street style quotient has stolen several hearts and has set the internet on fire countless times already. If you love her sartorial choices as much as we do, here's a look at five times the budding trendsetter Khushi Kapoor gave us fashion goals.
Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Wearing a monochrome look, Khushi looked pretty as she posed for the camera. The diva gave a much-needed boost to a basic blazer and pants set by pairing it with a crop top.
By donning a red crop top and shorts set, Khushi affirmed that it is indeed the best outfit for summer. The ensemble sported contrasting white stripes and lace design which gave it an athleisure look. She served us a perfect retro look that goes right with modern trends.
Making crop top outfits a walk in the park, Khushi was seen holidaying in New York. She styled her basic white top with wide-legged trousers and a plaid blazer.
For another outing, she chose to don a scoop-neck lilac colour crop top with a leather jacket. She completed her cool look with denim jeans and a dainty choker.
This time Khushi Kapoor opted for a light blue embellished knit crop top and paired it with a matching cardigan. She kept the look simple yet stylish by pairing it with white jeans and lace-up shoes.