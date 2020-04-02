Home
/
Photos
/
Khushi Kapoor
/
6 Times Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the most relatable sibling duo

6 Times Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the most relatable sibling duo

Janhvi Kapoor shares an amazing relationship with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. As Janhvi and Khushi continue to give us sibling goals, here are six instances when they were the most relatable sibling duo.
1665 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Sister goals

    Sister goals

    Janhvi Kapoor shares an amazing relationship with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Though Khushi's Instagram account is private, Janhvi keeps sharing photos with her younger sibling. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Khushi who is studying in USA at the New York Film Academy returned to the city. The sisters are keeping themselves busy by doing various things. Janhvi keeps giving an insight into their quarantine period. Just a few days ago, Janhvi took to her Instagram page to give an update on what is up with her and Khushi amidst the coronavirus outbreak. For those who missed, Janhvi shared a boomerang video in which she can be seen painting whereas Khushi is eating noodles. The sisters know how to have fun and make the most out of the quarantine period. As mentioned earlier, Janhvi shares a close bond with Khushi Kapoor. In an interview with Vogue, Janhvi had revealed that Khushi is very maternal with her whereas she is a full baby. She further added Khushi takes care of her and puts her to sleep sometimes as well. As Janhvi and Khushi continue to give us sibling goals, here are six instances when they were the most relatable sibling duo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Moments like this!

    Moments like this!

    Throwback to the time when Khushi Kapoor returned to the city for holidays and Janhvi couldn't control her excitement so she jumped onto Khushi and hugged her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Acting silly while posing

    Acting silly while posing

    Every sibling will relate to this pic. The Dhadak actress captioned this snap as, "Bae."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Always there for her sister

    Always there for her sister

    Janhvi is the best big sister to Khushi. Don't you agree?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Sharing funny pictures of your younger sibling on their birthday

    Sharing funny pictures of your younger sibling on their birthday

    We all do this, right?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Travel diaries

    Travel diaries

    Sharing the best photos with our siblings from travel diaries.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    When Janhvi turned Khushi's makeup artist

    When Janhvi turned Khushi's makeup artist

    You can say, Janhvi's makeup skills are on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

7 Photos of BTS member V and his pet Yeontan which proves Tannie is the cutest dog ever
7 Photos of BTS member V and his pet Yeontan which proves Tannie is the cutest dog ever
PHOTOS: From Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, South stars who broke the internet by donning floral sarees
PHOTOS: From Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, South stars who broke the internet by donning floral sarees
Disha Patani: Floral dresses to an all white look, here are summer outfit ideas you can steal from the star
Disha Patani: Floral dresses to an all white look, here are summer outfit ideas you can steal from the star
8 Times Tamannaah Bhatia bowled us over with her appearances in a saree; See Pics
8 Times Tamannaah Bhatia bowled us over with her appearances in a saree; See Pics
Ananya Panday: From space buns to pineapple bun, 6 times the actress experimented with her hairstyle
Ananya Panday: From space buns to pineapple bun, 6 times the actress experimented with her hairstyle
When Justin Bieber carried the train of ex Selena Gomez\'s stunning satin gown at the AMAs; See PHOTOS
When Justin Bieber carried the train of ex Selena Gomez's stunning satin gown at the AMAs; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement