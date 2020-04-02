6 Times Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the most relatable sibling duo

1 / 7

Sister goals

Janhvi Kapoor shares an amazing relationship with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Though Khushi's Instagram account is private, Janhvi keeps sharing photos with her younger sibling. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Khushi who is studying in USA at the New York Film Academy returned to the city. The sisters are keeping themselves busy by doing various things. Janhvi keeps giving an insight into their quarantine period. Just a few days ago, Janhvi took to her Instagram page to give an update on what is up with her and Khushi amidst the coronavirus outbreak. For those who missed, Janhvi shared a boomerang video in which she can be seen painting whereas Khushi is eating noodles. The sisters know how to have fun and make the most out of the quarantine period. As mentioned earlier, Janhvi shares a close bond with Khushi Kapoor. In an interview with Vogue, Janhvi had revealed that Khushi is very maternal with her whereas she is a full baby. She further added Khushi takes care of her and puts her to sleep sometimes as well. As Janhvi and Khushi continue to give us sibling goals, here are six instances when they were the most relatable sibling duo.

