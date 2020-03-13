/
7 Photos of Khushi Kapoor that prove she is a queen of SELFIES; Check it out
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is nothing less than B-town divas. Though she is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, Khushi is already a star. Today, we bring to you some of her old pictures that prove she is a queen of selfies.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1520 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 13, 2020 04:03 pm
1 / 7
Selfies of Khushi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is nothing less than B-town divas. Though she is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, Khushi is already a star. She enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. The stunning star kid has already won hearts with her fashionable looks. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a traditional look, Khushi's casual, as well as stylish looks are worth taking note of. She is already known to be a fashionista. Khushi is often spotted in the city with Janhvi, Anshula or Shanaya. Other than that, she is a part of their social media posts. There are many photos of the star kid that often go viral on social media. And today, we bring to you some of her old pictures that prove she is a queen of selfies. Have a look!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Makeup on point
Khushi's makeup skills are on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Lady in black
Khushi shows us how to rock a winged eyeliner.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
That pose though!
Khushi looks beyond beautiful in this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Sunkissed
We are totally in love with this sunkissed snap of the star kid.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Rocking the denim look
Here's how you can pull off a denim look in a casual way!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Picture perfect
She is indeed a selfie queen.
Photo Credit : Instagram
