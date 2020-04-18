Home
8 Times Khushi Kapoor donned black outfits and proved she can pull off any look; See PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor's love for black is well-known. From slaying it in a black gown to rocking a black Indian ensemble, Khushi nails each and every look with ease. Having said that, here's a look at times she stunned in black outfits.
6226 reads Mumbai Updated: April 18, 2020 05:46 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Khushi Kapoor in black outfits

    Khushi Kapoor in black outfits

    Khushi Kapoor is one popular star kid of Bollywood. The star kid has many fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Similar to Shanaya Kapoor and Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister has been rumoured to be in line to make her debut in Bollywood. During her appearance on Dhupia's show with sister Janhvi, Khushi revealed that she hopes to make her B-town debut with Karan Johar's film. When asked her about her first co-star, Khushi mentioned that dad Boney Kapoor will choose her first actor. Very often, she is in the news due to her stunning appearances. Khushi is known to have great taste in fashion. Be it rocking a casual look like no other or slaying in traditional attire, Khushi's style game is always up to the mark. Khushi also often gets praised for her style by many. The star kid's love for black is well-known. From slaying it in a black gown to rocking a black Indian ensemble, Khushi nails each and every look with ease. Having said that, here's a look at times she stunned in black outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Airport look on point

    Airport look on point

    The star kid's casual looks never disappoint. Here's Khushi effortlessly rocking a casual look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    And again!

    And again!

    During Veere Di Wedding screening, Khushi sported an all-black outfit and yet again, she nailed it to perfection.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    For a fun Saturday night outing, Khushi stunned in an all-black look, whereas Janhvi was seen dressed in a beautiful traditional outfit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Sisters just love to twin

    Sisters just love to twin

    Looks like, Janhvi and Khushi love to twin. Here's a pic of them looking drop dead gorgeous in an all-black ensemble.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    For an event, Khushi donned a beautiful lehenga with pink and gold embroidery on it and paired it with a black one off-shoulder dupatta. She rounded off her look with a large blue and gold earrings and classic gold bangles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Ravishing and how!

    Ravishing and how!

    For Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, Khushi opted for an off-shoulder black gown and completed her look with a braided hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Style game on point

    Style game on point

    The diva's style game is always on point and here's another pic to prove the same.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Keeping it casual and cool

    Keeping it casual and cool

    Yet again, Khushi nailed the all-black look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

