8 Times Khushi Kapoor donned black outfits and proved she can pull off any look; See PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor in black outfits

Khushi Kapoor is one popular star kid of Bollywood. The star kid has many fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Similar to Shanaya Kapoor and Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister has been rumoured to be in line to make her debut in Bollywood. During her appearance on Dhupia's show with sister Janhvi, Khushi revealed that she hopes to make her B-town debut with Karan Johar's film. When asked her about her first co-star, Khushi mentioned that dad Boney Kapoor will choose her first actor. Very often, she is in the news due to her stunning appearances. Khushi is known to have great taste in fashion. Be it rocking a casual look like no other or slaying in traditional attire, Khushi's style game is always up to the mark. Khushi also often gets praised for her style by many. The star kid's love for black is well-known. From slaying it in a black gown to rocking a black Indian ensemble, Khushi nails each and every look with ease. Having said that, here's a look at times she stunned in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani