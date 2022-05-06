Being a squish ball to mumma’s princess; 5 adorable pics of Khushi Kapoor that will melt your heart

Years after Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 release Dhadak, their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is now set to make her way in the industry. The young diva will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much anticipated movie The Archies along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Needless to say, all eyes are on this trio and the fans have already pinned expectations from them.
Interestingly, Khushi has already been the talk of the town way before she has stepped into the industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats fans with beautiful pics of herself with her loved ones along with giving a glimpse of her vacations. In fact, Khushi is also known for having her fashion game on point. Amid this, Khushi’s childhood pics are a treat to the fans as well. So, today we bring 5 of Khushi’s adorable childhood pics that will make you go aww:
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
This cute pic had young Janhvi showering love on her baby sister. Janhvi look adorable in this childhood pic while it was difficult to take our eyes off Khushi’s cuteness.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
This candid pic had Khushi sitting in mommy Sridevi’s lap while posing for the camera. Janhvi was seen sitting next to Sridevi and was busy doing something while the late actress was watching over her.
Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi was Sridevi’s darling daughter and this pic id proof. The little munchkin was seen sitting on her mommy’s shoulders as the mother-daughter duo was smiling for a cute click
Another candid pic on the list. This pic had Khushi and Sridevi lost in a conversation. Khushi couldn’t take her eyes off her mommy as she tried exploring the late actress’ purse.
This pic has our hearts. Khushi looked irresistibly cute in her pink outfit as Sridevi held her in her arms. The little girl was undoubtedly dishing out princess vibes.
Photo Credit : Sridevi Instagram
