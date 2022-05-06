Being a squish ball to mumma’s princess; 5 adorable pics of Khushi Kapoor that will melt your heart

1 / 6

Khushi Kapoor’s childhood pics

Years after Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 release Dhadak, their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is now set to make her way in the industry. The young diva will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much anticipated movie The Archies along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Needless to say, all eyes are on this trio and the fans have already pinned expectations from them. Interestingly, Khushi has already been the talk of the town way before she has stepped into the industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats fans with beautiful pics of herself with her loved ones along with giving a glimpse of her vacations. In fact, Khushi is also known for having her fashion game on point. Amid this, Khushi’s childhood pics are a treat to the fans as well. So, today we bring 5 of Khushi’s adorable childhood pics that will make you go aww:

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla