Happy Birthday Khushi Kapoor: 5 pictures that prove she's the best selfie queen in town

Khushi Kapoor, one of the most famous star kids in Bollywood, doesn’t need any introduction. The star kid is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she still enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her pictures also take no time in going viral. Khushi is celebrating her birthday today and on this day many of her friends and relatives wished on social media. Her social media account is filled with lovely and beautiful pictures. She never misses keeping her fans updated about herself. Even her Diwali outfit in pink colour off-shoulder was trending. Boney Kapoor was quoted saying that Khushi is keen on pursuing a career in acting. He had mentioned that in the future the announcement of her debut will be made. However, Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor is already an actress and was last seen in Roohi. Coming back to Khushi, the star kid is a perfect example when it comes to taking selfies. She has proved the selfie game every time she posts a picture.

Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram