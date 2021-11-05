Happy Birthday Khushi Kapoor: 5 pictures that prove she's the best selfie queen in town

Khushi Kapoor, one of the most famous star kids in Bollywood, doesn’t need any introduction. The star kid is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she still enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her pictures also take no time in going viral. Khushi is celebrating her birthday today and on this day many of her friends and relatives wished on social media. Her social media account is filled with lovely and beautiful pictures. She never misses keeping her fans updated about herself. Even her Diwali outfit in pink colour off-shoulder was trending. Boney Kapoor was quoted saying that Khushi is keen on pursuing a career in acting. He had mentioned that in the future the announcement of her debut will be made. However, Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor is already an actress and was last seen in Roohi. Coming back to Khushi, the star kid is a perfect example when it comes to taking selfies. She has proved the selfie game every time she posts a picture.
Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid Intagram is filled with mirror selfies and it will not be wrong to say that she has aced in it.
She always updates her social handle with recent pictures. Her feed is filled with beautiful pictures.
Undoubtedly she has impeccable fashion sense and every time the pictures go viral.
Khushi Kapoor is fond of tattoos. Reportedly, she has three tattoos - one with all her family's birthdays in Roman Numerals, another one is of her BFF's name, and the third one is on her bum.
The star kid loves traveling and never misses chance of exploring new destinations. She wants to explore many places on this planet.