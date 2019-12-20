/
From Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor, we can’t wait to see THESE star siblings in Bollywood
December 20, 2019
From Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor
Bollywood in itself is a small world, and these superstars have siblings who always want to follow into their footsteps. Well, we all can’t wait to see the other star kids make their debut soon. While most of them have plans to pursue education first and then walk into the film industry, most of them are determined to join the film industry at the earliest. Right from Isabelle Kaif to Ibrahim Ali Khan, we can’t wait to see these kids perform and win our hearts. They have been in the limelight and have already impressed us with their charms and personality. Here are some Bollywood celebrities who have created a niche in the film industry, and have opened up about their sibling's Bollywood career plans.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif
After successfully creating her space in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is all set to welcome her sister Isabelle Kaif into the industry. According to reports, the beautiful lady is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Aayush Sharma.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, will be joining Bollywood soon. The star kid is determined to join Bollywood after he finishes his ongoing education in London and his parents are supportive of his decision.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon
Nupur Sanon was recently featured in a music video and has already won our hearts by her acting skills. Kriti also shared in an interview that her sister is very passionate about acting and singing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Yami Gautam’s sister Surilie Gautam
Yami Gautam’s sister is all set to make her Bollywood debut in her upcoming movie alongside Randeep Hooda. Surilie has been part of several short films.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty
Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie RX100. In an interview, Athiya says that their family has a rule to not give career advice to each other.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor revealed that she would love to be launched in a Karan Johar film. Her elder sister Janhvi shared that Khushi wants to become an actress and is working hard for it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
