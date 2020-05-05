Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: Baking to cuddles, Kapoor sisters prove a sibling is the best lockdown buddy

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the cutest siblings in B-town and there's no denying that. They are spending the most amazing quality time amid lockdown. Have a look!
    Janhvi and Khushi's lockdown sessions

    Janhvi and Khushi's lockdown sessions

    Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the coolest sibling duos in B-Town. They have always been the talk of the town on many occasions. The sisters are extremely fashionable and are often spotted at lunch dates, parties, events and family gatherings. Khushi is currently back home from the United States due to the Coronavirus lockdown and is spending quality time with her family. Though Khushi earlier sought to be a model and hoped to take the runway by storm, she has now set her sights on Bollywood. Just like her sister Janhvi, she wants to be launched by Karan Johar in one of his productions. The duo has been spending the best time together as they bake, paint, cuddle and style each other's hair amid lockdown. The sisters share a lovable camaraderie. In an interview, when she was asked to reveal the one thing that she loves about Khushi the most, Janhvi replied: “The fact that she always smells like strawberries.” Since the game was for her to lie, we can insinuate that Janhvi hates the fact that Khushi smells like strawberries all the time, it could just be the smell of her lip balm for all you know. The sisters' quarantine diaries rightly show why having a sibling is your BFF amid lockdown, have a look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Painting sessions

    Painting sessions

    Khushi enjoys her noodles while Janhvi unleashes her inner artist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Janhvi turns baker

    Janhvi turns baker

    Janhvi Kapoor baked a carrot cake amid lockdown and uploaded a video on her Instagram story. In the video, while the elder sister asks for feedback, Khushi can be seen a little hesitant to eat the cake but after taking a bite, she says, "it is good." But when Janhvi asks her to eat more, Khushi says, "I don't want it."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Face paint sessions

    Face paint sessions

    Khushi and Janhvi's fun times in lockdown include face painting sessions!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Tik Tok buddies

    Tik Tok buddies

    Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress and her sister Khushi's tik toks were amusing and how!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Khushi styles Janhvi's hair

    Khushi styles Janhvi's hair

    A little vanity amid lockdown never hurt anyone.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Cuddles with sister are the best

    Cuddles with sister are the best

    What better to cure the quarantine boredom than cuddles?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

