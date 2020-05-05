Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: Baking to cuddles, Kapoor sisters prove a sibling is the best lockdown buddy

1 / 7

Janhvi and Khushi's lockdown sessions

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the coolest sibling duos in B-Town. They have always been the talk of the town on many occasions. The sisters are extremely fashionable and are often spotted at lunch dates, parties, events and family gatherings. Khushi is currently back home from the United States due to the Coronavirus lockdown and is spending quality time with her family. Though Khushi earlier sought to be a model and hoped to take the runway by storm, she has now set her sights on Bollywood. Just like her sister Janhvi, she wants to be launched by Karan Johar in one of his productions. The duo has been spending the best time together as they bake, paint, cuddle and style each other's hair amid lockdown. The sisters share a lovable camaraderie. In an interview, when she was asked to reveal the one thing that she loves about Khushi the most, Janhvi replied: “The fact that she always smells like strawberries.” Since the game was for her to lie, we can insinuate that Janhvi hates the fact that Khushi smells like strawberries all the time, it could just be the smell of her lip balm for all you know. The sisters' quarantine diaries rightly show why having a sibling is your BFF amid lockdown, have a look!

Photo Credit : Instagram