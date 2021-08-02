Advertisement
  4. Khushi Kapoor: Aesthetic PHOTOS of social media sensation prove she has a good eye for ‘insta worthy’ clicks

Bollywood celebrity, Khushi Kapoor is often spotted sharing aesthetic pictures on her official social media handle. Read ahead to know more.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: August 2, 2021 03:51 pm
    Khushi Kapoor’s aesthetic pictures

    Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of the late Indian actor, Sridevi, and moviemaker, Boney Kapoor. Khushi is the real-sister of Bollywood actor, Janhvi Kapoor and step-sister of Bollywood celebrities, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. As Khushi Kapoor is the youngest of all of Boney Kapoor’s children, it was very brave of her to handle her mother's Sridevi's death, with complete grace and elegance. Even though it must have been heartbreaking for the 20-year-old to lose her mother, Khushi Kapoor did prove to the world that her mother has made her mature enough to know how to deal with situations. Apart from being in the news after Sridevi’s untimely demise, Khushi Kapoor also made headlines for being a huge social media sensation. Here are Khushi Kapoor’s aesthetic pictures from her official social media feed, that prove the millennial has a very good sense of clicking “insta worthy” pictures. Read ahead to know more about Khushi Kapoor’s esthetic pictures.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

    “Tb”

    Khushi Kapoor shares a selfie while getting sunkissed, wearing a floral outfit along with having a flower in her hair, flaunting her naturally glowing skin during her vacation.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

    “Pool day”

    Khushi gets clicked candidly during her “pool day” as she stands by the poolside, wearing a three-piece purple colour swimwear, along with leaving her long hair open and wearing black sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

    “Princess of my bedroom”

    Khushi Kapoor posing for the camera wearing a very pretty floral one-piece as she sits on a white colour fur carpet, opting for nude glossy makeup.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

    “Thinking about”

    Khushi poses for the camera wearing a white shirt and a short dark denim skirt, wearing unique red colour sunglasses and leaving her long and wavy hair open.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

    Khushi’s “Cinderella” moment

    Khushi Kapoor gets clicked candidly while sitting on the stairs, wearing a two-piece ethnic outfit, having shimmery makeup applied and hair set perfectly.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram