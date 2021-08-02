Khushi Kapoor: Aesthetic PHOTOS of social media sensation prove she has a good eye for ‘insta worthy’ clicks

1 / 6

Khushi Kapoor’s aesthetic pictures

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of the late Indian actor, Sridevi, and moviemaker, Boney Kapoor. Khushi is the real-sister of Bollywood actor, Janhvi Kapoor and step-sister of Bollywood celebrities, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. As Khushi Kapoor is the youngest of all of Boney Kapoor’s children, it was very brave of her to handle her mother's Sridevi's death, with complete grace and elegance. Even though it must have been heartbreaking for the 20-year-old to lose her mother, Khushi Kapoor did prove to the world that her mother has made her mature enough to know how to deal with situations. Apart from being in the news after Sridevi’s untimely demise, Khushi Kapoor also made headlines for being a huge social media sensation. Here are Khushi Kapoor’s aesthetic pictures from her official social media feed, that prove the millennial has a very good sense of clicking “insta worthy” pictures. Read ahead to know more about Khushi Kapoor’s esthetic pictures.

Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram