Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan set major friendship goals; See PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan set major friendship goals

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is one of the most talked about celebs in B-town. She is often seen at coffee dates, parties and on other occasions with best friend Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan. They are one of the most popular BFFs duo in town. They are also a part of a squad that includes Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The teen queens are active on social media and keep sharing some of the most stunning photos ever. While Khushi has a private account on Instagram followed by her close knit group of friends and relatives only, we catch a glimpse of her camaraderie and fun nature on Anjini's Instagram who enjoys a following of over 114,000 currently. Anjini Dhawan is a stunner and her feed proves that. Her feed is full of her ethnic looks, glam looks, sun-kissed pictures to her bond with the Kapoor cousins Khushi and Shanaya. They are indeed BFF goals! If you do not believe us check out these pictures of Anjini and Khushi which set major BFF goals.

Photo Credit : Instagram