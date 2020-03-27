Coronavirus updates
Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan set major friendship goals; See PHOTOS

Star kids in B-Town are always the talk of the town! Today we have for you the pictures of one of the most stunning BFFs duo in B-Town, Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan. Check it out right away!
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2020 04:40 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan set major friendship goals

    Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan set major friendship goals

    Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is one of the most talked about celebs in B-town. She is often seen at coffee dates, parties and on other occasions with best friend Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan. They are one of the most popular BFFs duo in town. They are also a part of a squad that includes Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The teen queens are active on social media and keep sharing some of the most stunning photos ever. While Khushi has a private account on Instagram followed by her close knit group of friends and relatives only, we catch a glimpse of her camaraderie and fun nature on Anjini's Instagram who enjoys a following of over 114,000 currently. Anjini Dhawan is a stunner and her feed proves that. Her feed is full of her ethnic looks, glam looks, sun-kissed pictures to her bond with the Kapoor cousins Khushi and Shanaya. They are indeed BFF goals! If you do not believe us check out these pictures of Anjini and Khushi which set major BFF goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Twinning and slaying

    Twinning and slaying

    Anjini and Khushi stun and slay as they twin in their casual look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Expectations...

    Expectations...

    When we want to give a gorgeous pose for the camera!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Cannot stop laughing together!

    Cannot stop laughing together!

    The best candid click ever!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Teen queens

    Teen queens

    Best friends who slay together, stay together!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Rocking the desi look like a pro

    Rocking the desi look like a pro

    The BFFs are one hell of a stunning duo and this ethnic look is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Best friends for life

    Best friends for life

    Our kind of soulmates!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    We cannot get over this perfect click!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Not a fake candid

    Not a fake candid

    When you are ready to pose but your best friend is still not done setting her hair!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

