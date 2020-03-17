/
/
/
Khushi Kapoor: From Bollywood debut to tattoos, 4 Interesting things revealed by the star kid about herself
Khushi Kapoor: From Bollywood debut to tattoos, 4 Interesting things revealed by the star kid about herself
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling Khushi Kapoor is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she is already a star and enjoys a huge fan following. Here are interesting things revealed by the star kid about herself so far.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1810 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 17, 2020 04:57 pm
1 / 5
Interesting things revealed by Khushi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling Khushi Kapoor is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she is already a star and enjoys a huge fan following just like other B-town star kids - Navya Naveli Nanda, Aaliyah Kashyap and more. Khushi's Instagram account is private but she is a part of her sibling's social media. The star kid who earlier aspired to be a model is now keen on following the footsteps of elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi had earlier confirmed that post her studies in NYC, Khushi will figure out and take a call on what she wants to do next. As mentioned earlier, Khushi has already won hearts. She is also known to be a fashionista. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a traditional one, Khushi's style game is on point. Fans can't wait to see Khushi make her debut in Bollywood. Before that happens, here are interesting things revealed by the star kid about herself so far.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 5
On being launched by Karan Johar
On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Karan Johar was quizzed about the debuts we might see in 2019 and he took Meezaan Jafferi and Khushi Kapoor's name. Khushi didn't make her debut last year but during her appearance on Dhupia's show, Khushi revealed that she hopes to make her B-town debut with Karan Johar's film.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 5
On her first co-star
When asked her about her first co-star, Khushi mentioned that dad Boney Kapoor will choose her first actor. How sweet!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 5
Obsession for tattoos
Khushi confessed her obsession for tattoos. Khushi revealed she has a total of three tattoos so far.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 5
The meaning behind her tattoos
Wondering what do her tattoos mean? She has her family's birthdays in Roman numerals, another one is her best friend's name and she has one more on her lower back, which reads 'Khud ki raah banao' which translates to 'pave your own path'.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment