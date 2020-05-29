Advertisement
Khushi Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan: When star kids stepped out in uber cool white tee shirts; Check PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor's style has always surprised us and today we have a simple white tee donned by the star kid in easy style along with pictures of other star kids who did the same.
1158 reads Mumbai Updated: May 29, 2020 12:15 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these cool white tee shirts donned by star kids

    Khushi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish star kids of Bollywood. Of course, being the daughter of Sridevi who was one of the most iconic and stylish actresses of Bollywood, the star kid never disappoints us with her choice of style. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the youngest brigade of stylish siblings of Bollywood. Thanks to their fun banter during lockdown the two have kept us glued to our social media. Recently, the Janhvi made a sauce for Khushi that she(Khushi) seemed to dislike and it gave way to an epic reaction of Khushi Kapoor. Apart from Khushi, another star kid who has been making news these days is Ibrahim Ali Khan with his goofy videos and pictures. The young star kid who is running the internet these days with his fun images and videos on his as well his sister's actress Sara Ali Khan's account on social media recently posted another Tik Tok video where he gave a reality check to all those who dreamed of going on a trip with friends after graduation, including him. The internet often keeps comparing his picture to Saif Ali Khan's throwback photos given their strikingly similar faces. Over the time, some Bollywood star kids have emerged as trendsetters and made us fall in love with them. Today we have a basic trend they brought back in style, we are talking about the trendy white tee shirts which star kids are seen donning for their vacation looks as well as their casual looks. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan white on white look with a crossbody bag and a graphic printed white tee is an ideal look for outdoor meetups with friends.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Shetty in a ribbed plain white tee looking handsome as ever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor sported an oversized half sleeves tee shirt for her workdays as an Assistant director.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Navya Naveli Nanda

    Navya Naveli Nanda teamed her simple tee with an olive green shrug and denim pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Aryan Khan

    Aryan Khan donned a distressed white tee as she posed with his mom in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Agastya Nanda

    Agastya Nanda looked sharp in this basic white tee, a cap and a pair of black pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Ibrahim Ali Khan's white on white look for a casual evening outing in a white tee and short can be easily carried by you as well for a summer evening.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor's effortless look for her salon outing in grey sweatpants and a white tee shirt.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

