Khushi Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan: When star kids stepped out in uber cool white tee shirts; Check PHOTOS

Check out these cool white tee shirts donned by star kids

Khushi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish star kids of Bollywood. Of course, being the daughter of Sridevi who was one of the most iconic and stylish actresses of Bollywood, the star kid never disappoints us with her choice of style. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the youngest brigade of stylish siblings of Bollywood. Thanks to their fun banter during lockdown the two have kept us glued to our social media. Recently, the Janhvi made a sauce for Khushi that she(Khushi) seemed to dislike and it gave way to an epic reaction of Khushi Kapoor. Apart from Khushi, another star kid who has been making news these days is Ibrahim Ali Khan with his goofy videos and pictures. The young star kid who is running the internet these days with his fun images and videos on his as well his sister's actress Sara Ali Khan's account on social media recently posted another Tik Tok video where he gave a reality check to all those who dreamed of going on a trip with friends after graduation, including him. The internet often keeps comparing his picture to Saif Ali Khan's throwback photos given their strikingly similar faces. Over the time, some Bollywood star kids have emerged as trendsetters and made us fall in love with them. Today we have a basic trend they brought back in style, we are talking about the trendy white tee shirts which star kids are seen donning for their vacation looks as well as their casual looks. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani