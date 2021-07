1 / 8

Khushi Kapoor flaunting her beauty

Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of the moviemaker, Boney Kapoor, and the late Indian actor, Sridevi. Khushi is the sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor and step-sister of actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The 20-year-old is a huge internet sensation today and is amongst the very active public personalities on social media. Khushi Kapoor had made her first-ever “on-screen appearance” on the television talk show, BFFs with Vogue hosted by Neha Dhupia, where Khushi was present along with her “BFF” and elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor. While having a candid chat on the show, the Kapoor sisters were spotted discussing many different topics. As the two spoke about food, travel, and fashion, it was clear that even though Khushi Kapoor is the younger one out of the two siblings, her sense of fashion and style is excellent. In the series, Khushi Kapoor was even asked about when will she be “debuting” into the industry but the celebrity laughed it away. Scrolling through Khushi Kapoor’s social media handle, one can easily come to know that she is a complete fashion icon and has a different and unique look for every mood, surely making her the next “big thing” in the Bollywood industry. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram