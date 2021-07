1 / 6

Khushi Kapoor shares pictures of late actor Sridevi as she misses her

Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. Khushi Kapoor is the youngest of all siblings including Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, and has always been the most pampered child in the family. Sridevi’s unfortunate demise had a huge impact on Khushi Kapoor, who used to share a close relationship with her mother. Both, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have often revealed that there are times they still can’t digest the fact that their mother is not with them anymore. Khushi Kapoor handles and conducts herself in the most gracious and toughest way. Here are the times Khushi Kapoor shared adorable pictures of her late mother, keeping the evergreen celebrity alive within her. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram