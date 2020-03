1 / 8

Khushi Kapoor WHITE outfits

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most talked about star kids in B-town. While Khushi has a private account on Instagram followed by her close knit group of friends and relatives only, we catch a glimpse of her style and fun nature through the social media of her friends and relatives.The star kid is currently on a break from her education in New York due to COVID-19 and is enjoying her time with family in the city. Khushi is also extremely popular for her cute antics and sense of style. From red carpet to airport looks and casual street fashion, she aces every outfit with ease. She is often seen at coffee dates, parties and on other occasions at her stylish best. Her glam looks prove she is a diva in making and there is no denying that. However, her casual looks also show her millennial side which opts for comfortable yet trendy outfits at the same time. Speaking of that, check out her white outfits which set major fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani