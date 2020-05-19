Khushi Kapoor: From talking about her insecurities to slamming body shamers; Times the star kid made headlines

1 / 6

Times Khushi Kapoor made headlines

Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi is a star in her own right. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling is often in the news due to various reasons. Be it her rumoured Bollywood debut to her stunning appearances or TikTok videos and more, Khushi has been making headlines for a long time. Khushi's TikTok videos have been creating a huge buzz on the internet. For anyone and everyone who follows the star kid knows that she aspires to become an actress. Yes, you read that right! Khushi wants to follow the footsteps of her late mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar, who is known to launch star kid might launch Khushi as well. It's just a matter of time and Khushi will soon make her big screen debut. Currently, Khushi has been creating a huge buzz for a different reason. Her "Quarantine Tape" has been going viral for various reasons. For the uninitiated, Khushi Kapoor opened up the insecurities and fears she has had to deal with growing up. She introduced herself as a normal 19-year-old who is shy and awkward. She openly talked about how she has had to deal with the hate she received when people made fun of her for not looking more like her mother or sister. This isn't the first time she made headlines. Earlier, Khushi has been in the news for many reasons. And today, we take a look at the same.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani