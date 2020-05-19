/
Khushi Kapoor: From talking about her insecurities to slamming body shamers; Times the star kid made headlines
Khushi Kapoor: From talking about her insecurities to slamming body shamers; Times the star kid made headlines
Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi is a star in her own right. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling is often in the news due to various reasons. From talking about her insecurities to slamming body shamers, here's a look at times she made headlines.
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: May 19, 2020 03:53 pm
Times Khushi Kapoor made headlines
Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi is a star in her own right. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling is often in the news due to various reasons. Be it her rumoured Bollywood debut to her stunning appearances or TikTok videos and more, Khushi has been making headlines for a long time. Khushi's TikTok videos have been creating a huge buzz on the internet. For anyone and everyone who follows the star kid knows that she aspires to become an actress. Yes, you read that right! Khushi wants to follow the footsteps of her late mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar, who is known to launch star kid might launch Khushi as well. It's just a matter of time and Khushi will soon make her big screen debut. Currently, Khushi has been creating a huge buzz for a different reason. Her "Quarantine Tape" has been going viral for various reasons. For the uninitiated, Khushi Kapoor opened up the insecurities and fears she has had to deal with growing up. She introduced herself as a normal 19-year-old who is shy and awkward. She openly talked about how she has had to deal with the hate she received when people made fun of her for not looking more like her mother or sister. This isn't the first time she made headlines. Earlier, Khushi has been in the news for many reasons. And today, we take a look at the same.
Quarantine Tape
In her tape, she said, "As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress." Further, Khushi mentioned that she is learning how to be comfortable in her own skin. Khushi added by saying, "You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it."
Her response to body shamers
A few years back, Khushi made headlines when she wrote a letter and slammed body shamers. For the uninitiated, Khushi Kapoor was body shamed for having a stomach that popped out in her bodycon dress. In the letter, Khushi mentioned how people should slam each other, but they should always be kind to each other.
Bollywood debut opposite SRK's son Aryan Khan?
Khushi made buzz when reports started doing the rounds on the internet that she is all set to make her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. For the unversed, Aryan is learning filmmaking and has zero interest in acting.
TikTok videos
Khushi's TikTok videos are creating a huge buzz nowadays. For the uninitiated, Khushi is making fun TikTok videos to pass her time during the lockdown.
Chat show debut
It created a lot of buzz when Khushi made her chat show debut. For the uninitiated, she appeared with sister Janhvi Kapoor on Neha Dhupia's show. "BFFs with Vogue." The stylish sisters made interesting revelations about each other on the show.
