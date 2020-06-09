Khushi Kapoor's stunning appearances prove she can pull off any look with panache; See PHOTOS

1 / 14

Khushi Kapoor's stylish looks

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she's yet to make her debut in Bollywood, she has many fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Lately, Khushi's TikTok videos have been creating a huge buzz. For the uninitiated, Khushi plans to follow the footsteps of sister Janhvi. As revealed by late actor Sridevi, Khushi was earlier interested in modelling. However, she now aspires to become an actress. The star kid is currently pursuing studies. Earlier, on a talk show, Khushi had spilled beans on her Bollywood plans. Khushi said that she would love to get launched by Karan Johar. When asked Khushi about her first co-star, Khushi mentioned that her father Boney Kapoor will get to choose her first co-star. Earlier, there were reports of Khushi making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. However, as revealed by SRK, Aryan plans to become a filmmaker and is not interested in acting. Well, Khushi's fashion creates as much buzz as her Bollywood debut. The young star kid has an impeccable sense of style. She is always dressed to the nines. Be it going casual or slaying in western or traditional outfits, Khushi knows how to slay and pull off any outfit. On that note, we have compiled some of her stylish looks that will leave you convinced that she has a great style sense.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani