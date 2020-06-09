/
Khushi Kapoor's stunning appearances prove she can pull off any look with panache; See PHOTOS
Be it going casual or slaying in western or traditional outfits, Khushi Kapoor knows how to slay and pull off any outfit. On that note, we have compiled some of her stylish looks that will leave you convinced that she has a great style sense.
Khushi Kapoor's stylish looks
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she's yet to make her debut in Bollywood, she has many fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Lately, Khushi's TikTok videos have been creating a huge buzz. For the uninitiated, Khushi plans to follow the footsteps of sister Janhvi. As revealed by late actor Sridevi, Khushi was earlier interested in modelling. However, she now aspires to become an actress. The star kid is currently pursuing studies. Earlier, on a talk show, Khushi had spilled beans on her Bollywood plans. Khushi said that she would love to get launched by Karan Johar. When asked Khushi about her first co-star, Khushi mentioned that her father Boney Kapoor will get to choose her first co-star. Earlier, there were reports of Khushi making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. However, as revealed by SRK, Aryan plans to become a filmmaker and is not interested in acting. Well, Khushi's fashion creates as much buzz as her Bollywood debut. The young star kid has an impeccable sense of style. She is always dressed to the nines. Be it going casual or slaying in western or traditional outfits, Khushi knows how to slay and pull off any outfit. On that note, we have compiled some of her stylish looks that will leave you convinced that she has a great style sense.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunning as always
During Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak's trailer launch event, Khushi donned a pink outfit and looked stunning as always.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Gorgeous and how!
At Lakme Fashion Week, Khushi donned a black and gold top-skirt and looked absolutely beautiful. She kept her hair open and wore hoop earrings to complete her look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ravishing
This is one of the best looks of the star kid. Dressed in an orange crop top paired with a matching skirt, Khushi looked beyond ravishing.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Lady in black
The star kid was at her stylish best at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. Khushi wore a beautiful black outfit and gave major style goals.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Emerging style icon
Dressed in a strapless gown by Manish Malhotra which featured an embellished bustier detail and a sheer floral embroidered skirt, Khushi looked pretty.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Fan of Manish Malhotra's creations
For an event, Khushi stunned in Manish Malhotra's outfit. The star kid's hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Boss lady
The star kid knows how to rock a pantsuit and stand out from the rest.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Sibling goals
For Manish Malhotra's bash, Khushi wore a white crop top and flared green pants. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, stunned in a floral dress.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Style goals
For Sonam K Ahuja's wedding reception, Khushi made heads turn with her appearance in a pink outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Steal worthy
This look is worth taking note of! Dressed in a striped multi-coloured crop top and matching pants, Khushi looks fabulous.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Sibling goals
For an appearance on Neha Dhupia's show, BFFs with Vogue, Khushi wore a white T-shirt with an animal printed mini skirt. She completed her look by tying her hair in a ponytail and wore hoop earrings.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunner
Dressed in a white shirt and skirt, Khushi Kapoor proved she has an amazing sense of style.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Stylish pair
For Manish Malhotra's fashion show, Khushi wore a strapless crop tip, with dramatic tulle, voluminous sleeves, paired with a pink and black embroidered lehenga skirt.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
