Khushi Kapoor's THESE photos with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check it out

Khushi Kapoor's unmissable photos with her BFF

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is one popular star kid of Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for her debut. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Khushi spilled beans on her dream debut and said that she wants to be launched by Karan Johar but her father Boney Kapoor will choose her first co-star. Though Khushi is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, she is already known as a fashionista. The star kid manages to look her best in any outfit, be it in a traditional lehenga or a western outfit. She also often gets praised for her style. Though her account is private on Instagram, she's a part of her sister Janhvi Kapoor and BFF Muskan Chanana's social media posts. Khushi shares a great bond with Muskan Chanana. Her BFF keeps us updated with their stylish pictures all the time. The duo's pictures scream friendship goals. In case you have missed out on any, here's a look at Khushi's photos with her BFF.

Photo Credit : Instagram