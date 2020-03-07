Home
Khushi Kapoor's THESE photos with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check it out

Khushi Kapoor's THESE photos with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is one popular star kid of Bollywood. Khushi shares a great bond with Muskan Chanana. Her BFF keeps us updated with their stylish pictures all the time. Have a look!
  1 / 7
    Khushi Kapoor's unmissable photos with her BFF

    Khushi Kapoor's unmissable photos with her BFF

    Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is one popular star kid of Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for her debut. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Khushi spilled beans on her dream debut and said that she wants to be launched by Karan Johar but her father Boney Kapoor will choose her first co-star. Though Khushi is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, she is already known as a fashionista. The star kid manages to look her best in any outfit, be it in a traditional lehenga or a western outfit. She also often gets praised for her style. Though her account is private on Instagram, she's a part of her sister Janhvi Kapoor and BFF Muskan Chanana's social media posts. Khushi shares a great bond with Muskan Chanana. Her BFF keeps us updated with their stylish pictures all the time. The duo's pictures scream friendship goals. In case you have missed out on any, here's a look at Khushi's photos with her BFF.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 7
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The BFFs selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 7
    Twinning in black

    Twinning in black

    They have a similar sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 7
    Goofiness on another level

    Goofiness on another level

    Muskan keeps sharing goofy pictures with Khushi which are absolutely a treat to the eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 7
    Khushi's expression in this snap is hilarious

    Khushi's expression in this snap is hilarious

    They both are selfie queens.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 7
    Partners in crimes

    Partners in crimes

    Khushi also shared an amazing bond with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

