Khushi Kapoor's throwback pictures with mom Sridevi show us of her bond with the late star

Khushi Kapoor's throwback pictures with mom Sridevi show us of her bond with the late star

Khushi Kapoor's sweet memories with her mother late actress Sridevi captured in these amazing throwback pictures are worth your attention. Check them out.
3837 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these pictures of Khushi Kapoor with mother Sridevi

    Check out these pictures of Khushi Kapoor with mother Sridevi

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are unquestionably the most famous sister duo in Bollywood. Their impeccable fashion sense always storms the internet, but it's their sibling time on social media that always makes them relatable to fans. Recently Khushi Kapoor disapproved of another dessert made by elder sister Janhvi Kapoor in a funny video of 'extreme sibling behaviour.' In the video, we can see the Dhadak actress screaming 'Really? Really?' and Khushi says, "Can you ask you to give me plain banana." "Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce", Janhvi captioned the video. Yesterday on the occasion of Mothers Day Janhvi shared a cute throwback picture of the two sisters with their late mother the legendary actress Sridevi. Janhvi captioned the photo as, “TBH to when I didn’t even want to share mumma’s huggies with Khush.”Janhvi remembered the times back in the days when she didn’t want her sister Khushi to be around mom. Khushi who is currently pursuing her studies abroad and looks no less than a model never fails to impress us with her trendy fashion statements. Khushi's airport looks redefining the take of clothing's chic style is always a treat. Today we have some throwback pictures of Khushi Kapoor with her mom late Sridevi which redefines their mother-daughter bond they shared.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Who is the cutest?

    Who is the cutest?

    Aren't they the cutest duo of mother and daughter?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Dates with Mumma

    Dates with Mumma

    Khushi poses with her mom in this throwback picture post their dinner date.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    A picture with the best couple

    A picture with the best couple

    Khushi with her father producer Boney Kapoor and mom Sridevi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Slaying fashionable looks

    Slaying fashionable looks

    Check out the mother daughter in uber cool airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    In conversation with Mumma

    In conversation with Mumma

    We can't help but notice how tall Khushi looks here as she indulges in a convo with her mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Another gem picture

    Another gem picture

    Sridevi and her daughter look stunning as ever as they get ready to fly in style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Another throwback picture of the duo

    Another throwback picture of the duo

    Sridevi with Khushi at an event in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    The stunning Kapoors

    The stunning Kapoors

    The ladies of the Kapoor clan look stunning in their lehengas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Piggy back rides with this one

    Piggy back rides with this one

    Khushi as a baby enjoys piggy back ride with her mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

