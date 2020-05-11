Khushi Kapoor's throwback pictures with mom Sridevi show us of her bond with the late star

1 / 10

Check out these pictures of Khushi Kapoor with mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are unquestionably the most famous sister duo in Bollywood. Their impeccable fashion sense always storms the internet, but it's their sibling time on social media that always makes them relatable to fans. Recently Khushi Kapoor disapproved of another dessert made by elder sister Janhvi Kapoor in a funny video of 'extreme sibling behaviour.' In the video, we can see the Dhadak actress screaming 'Really? Really?' and Khushi says, "Can you ask you to give me plain banana." "Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce", Janhvi captioned the video. Yesterday on the occasion of Mothers Day Janhvi shared a cute throwback picture of the two sisters with their late mother the legendary actress Sridevi. Janhvi captioned the photo as, “TBH to when I didn’t even want to share mumma’s huggies with Khush.”Janhvi remembered the times back in the days when she didn’t want her sister Khushi to be around mom. Khushi who is currently pursuing her studies abroad and looks no less than a model never fails to impress us with her trendy fashion statements. Khushi's airport looks redefining the take of clothing's chic style is always a treat. Today we have some throwback pictures of Khushi Kapoor with her mom late Sridevi which redefines their mother-daughter bond they shared.

Photo Credit : Instagram