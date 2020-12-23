Advertisement
Khushi Kapoor's unseen PHOTOS with Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda & others are unmissable

Khushi Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public. On that note, check out some of her unseen photos.
13295 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Khushi Kapoor's Instagram photos

    Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Though she has not yet made her debut in Bollywood, she is extremely popular. Everytime Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture with her little sister, it goes viral. Khushi, as we know, already has many fan clubs dedicated to her. She creates buzz because of her beautiful looks all the time. Speaking about social media, Khushi recently made her Instagram account public. Yes, you read it right! Khushi made her IG profile public and gave fans and followers an insight into her amazing life. Her Instagram consists of her pictures with her family members, adorable childhood moments with mom Sridevi and sister Janhvi. Her profile also includes her pictures with cousin Shanaya Kapoor with whom she shares a great bond. Her Instagram posts are proof that she also shares a great camaraderie with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Other than that, her Instagram pictures will leave you convinced that she has an amazing sense of style. Having said that, take a look at some of her best and unseen photos.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Twinning and winning

    Like we mentioned earlier, Khushi shares an amazing reat bond with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Living their best life

    Both are looking beyond pretty in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Style on point

    Janhvi and Khushi are one of the most stylish sisters of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Keeping it cool and casual

    Khushi captioned this pic as, "Miss u a little maybe."

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Best friends

    They are best friends for life.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Daddy's girl

    Khushi is a daddy's girl.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    One with Navya Naveli Nanda

    Sharing this picture, Khushi wrote, "10 seconds before my phone flew out of my pocket from 20 feet off the ground."

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    BFFs

    Khushi is also good friends with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    The BEST big brother

    This picture of Khushi with Arjun Kapoor speaks volumes about their relationship.

    Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram