Khushi Kapoor's unseen PHOTOS with Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda & others are unmissable

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram photos

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Though she has not yet made her debut in Bollywood, she is extremely popular. Everytime Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture with her little sister, it goes viral. Khushi, as we know, already has many fan clubs dedicated to her. She creates buzz because of her beautiful looks all the time. Speaking about social media, Khushi recently made her Instagram account public. Yes, you read it right! Khushi made her IG profile public and gave fans and followers an insight into her amazing life. Her Instagram consists of her pictures with her family members, adorable childhood moments with mom Sridevi and sister Janhvi. Her profile also includes her pictures with cousin Shanaya Kapoor with whom she shares a great bond. Her Instagram posts are proof that she also shares a great camaraderie with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Other than that, her Instagram pictures will leave you convinced that she has an amazing sense of style. Having said that, take a look at some of her best and unseen photos.

Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor Instagram