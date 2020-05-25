Advertisement
PHOTOS: 11 Times Khushi Kapoor stepped out sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin

Khushi Kapoor is one popular star kid of Bollywood. The rumours of her debut in Bollywood keep doing rounds on the internet. The star kid often steps out without any makeup. On that note, take a look at her no makeup public appearances.
  • 1 / 11
    Khushi Kapoor's no makeup photos

    Khushi Kapoor is one popular star kid of Bollywood. The rumours of her debut in Bollywood keep doing rounds on the internet. For the uninitiated, Khushi plans to enter Bollywood soon. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Khushi had mentioned that she hopes to make her B-town debut with Karan Johar's film. It's just a matter of time and Khushi will soon mark her debut. Apart from her rumoured debut, Khushi keeps creating buzz for various reasons. A few days ago, Khushi shared her quarantine tape. She opened up the insecurities and fears she has had to deal with growing up in the same. In her tape, she said, "As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress." Further, Khushi mentioned that she is learning how to be comfortable in her own skin. Speaking about her social media presence, Khushi's Instagram account is private. However, she is a part of her sister Janhvi Kapoor's social media posts. Janhvi has been sharing many videos of hers featuring her sister. In some videos, Khushi, as well as, Janhvi can be seen rocking a no makeup look. Khushi is one star kid who often steps out sans makeup. On that note, take a look at her no makeup public appearances.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Keeping it casual

    The star kid is known to have an amazing sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    With her best pal

    We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    No makeup

    The star kid looks pretty sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Zero makeup look

    Here's another zero makeup look of the star kid!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Comfortable in her own skin

    As revealed by the star kid, she is learning how to be comfortable in her own skin.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Style on point

    The star kid's casual style never disappoints.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Natural beauty

    She nailed her no makeup look like a pro.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Beautiful just the way she is

    Khushi looks gorgeous sans makeup in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    All black look

    The star kid is often spotted wearing outfits in black.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    That smile!

    How cute is this pic!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Comments

Anonymous

She looks so much better without makeup!!
These days actresses also are so confident and flaunt no makeup,grey hair and looks amazing.Seeing then so accepting of themselves
and confident for who they are is the best thing and it inspires their fans.

Add new comment

