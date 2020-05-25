PHOTOS: 11 Times Khushi Kapoor stepped out sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin

1 / 11

Khushi Kapoor's no makeup photos

Khushi Kapoor is one popular star kid of Bollywood. The rumours of her debut in Bollywood keep doing rounds on the internet. For the uninitiated, Khushi plans to enter Bollywood soon. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Khushi had mentioned that she hopes to make her B-town debut with Karan Johar's film. It's just a matter of time and Khushi will soon mark her debut. Apart from her rumoured debut, Khushi keeps creating buzz for various reasons. A few days ago, Khushi shared her quarantine tape. She opened up the insecurities and fears she has had to deal with growing up in the same. In her tape, she said, "As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress." Further, Khushi mentioned that she is learning how to be comfortable in her own skin. Speaking about her social media presence, Khushi's Instagram account is private. However, she is a part of her sister Janhvi Kapoor's social media posts. Janhvi has been sharing many videos of hers featuring her sister. In some videos, Khushi, as well as, Janhvi can be seen rocking a no makeup look. Khushi is one star kid who often steps out sans makeup. On that note, take a look at her no makeup public appearances.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani