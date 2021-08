1 / 6

Ibrahim and Khushi dropped major fashion goals as they stepped out this weekend

The star kids of the tinsel town of Bollywood have a charm of their own. Much before they step into showbiz or make their acting debut, there remains an air of mystery and curiosity around their lives. Two such popular star kids who have become the talk of the town are Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan’s son with his first wife, Amrita Singh. Although Ibrahim has not yet made his screen debut, he has not been away from the limelight. From his sharp features bearing an uncanny similarity with Saif, to his adorable childhood photos, Ibrahim is often the talk of the town. Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor too has been a paparazzi favorite. The young woman is often spotted in the dream city of Mumbai as she goes about her day. Khushi is quite popular on social media as well and often shares glimpses of her life with fans and followers. She has a very close bond with her sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor, which is often evident with their pictures and comments on each other’s posts. This weekend, both Ibrahim and Khushi were papped as they stepped out in the city and dished some major style lessons. While Ibrahim was spotted at the Karan Johar’s old Dharma office in Bandra, Khushi was spotted at Tori in the same neighborhood.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani