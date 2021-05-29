-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Khushi Kapoor
⁄
-
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor dish out athleisure goals in recent outing; Maheep opts for black OOTD
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor dish out athleisure goals in recent outing; Maheep opts for black OOTD
Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor were snapped together outside a clinic in the city. The trio made heads turn with their fabulous sartorial choices.
Written By
Pallavi Soni
2462 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 29, 2021 06:34 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6