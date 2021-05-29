PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor dish out athleisure goals in recent outing; Maheep opts for black OOTD

1 / 6

Khushi & Shanaya dish out summer fashion goals; Maheep makes heads turn in black OOTD

As India is battling with the second wave of Coronavirus, there are several lockdown restrictions imposed in Mumbai and other cities to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Despite this, Bollywood celebrities are often spotted going out and about in Mumbai. Of late, Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is often papped in the city. Be it stepping out for cycling sessions with sister Janhvi Kapoor, or enjoying evening strolls with her pet, Khushi has been dishing out major fashion goals. Today, Khushi was snapped with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. The trio was seen outside a clinic in Bandra. For the outing, they kept it casual yet trendy. Khushi sported a short black coloured top with comfy white trousers and looked elegant. On the other hand, Shanaya looked stylish in a black spaghetti top that she styled with comfy white shorts and shoes. In the pictures, Maheep can be seen donning a chic black OOTD. All the ladies also wore masks as a safety measure amid the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. Let’s take a look at their photos below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani