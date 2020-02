1 / 6

Khushi Kapoor's endearing childhood moments

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is no less than a teen queen. She is extremely popular for her cute antics and sense of style. From red carpet to airport looks and casual street fashion, she aces every outfit with ease. The actress has derived her maternal beauty genes as she looks mesmerising in all her experimental looks. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, her sister Janhvi Kapoor confirmed the fact that Khushi is interested in acting and will soon make her silver screen debut. She also added that Khushi wishes to be launched by Karan Johar and that their father Boney Kapoor will be choosing her first co-star. Khushi is currently completing her course at New York Film Academy. As we await to watch her on the big screen, we take you down a memory lane with some of her most adorable and endearing childhood moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram