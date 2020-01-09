Home
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; Check it out

PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; Check it out

Khushi Kapoor is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. She has an amazing sense of style. Khushi manages to look her best in any outfit, be it in a traditional lehenga or a western outfit. Check out some of her best lehenga looks.
    Khushi Kapoor's stylish lehenga looks

    Khushi Kapoor's stylish lehenga looks

    Khushi Kapoor is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she's yet to make her debut in Bollywood, she is already a star. She enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Earlier, on Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, Janhvi Kapoor had confirmed that Khushi who was at first interested in modelling will be now entering Bollywood. She revealed that after completing her course at New York Film Academy, her younger sister will do films. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Khushi spilled beans on her dream debut and said that she wants to be launched by Karan Johar but her father Boney Kapoor will choose her first co-star. Well, we are certainly excited to watch her in movies. Khushi, as we all know, is known to be a fashionista. She has an amazing sense of style. Khushi manages to look her best in any outfit, be it in a traditional lehenga or a western outfit. She also often gets praised for her style. Check out some of her best lehenga looks.

    Shining bright

    Shining bright

    Khushi is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in this shimmery lehenga set.

    Stunner

    Stunner

    Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter is one hell of a stunner and this photo is proof of the same. Khushi looks stunning in navy blue and pink lehenga set. She completed her entire look with matching earrings.

    Style goals

    Style goals

    The star kid opted for a beautiful rose gold lehenga set and won hearts.

    Fashionable sisters

    Fashionable sisters

    Janhvi and Khushi never fail to give us fashion goals. Both the sisters slay in all outfits.

    That smile!

    That smile!

    Khushi looked beautiful in a mint pink lehenga set. Her hair and makeup are on point.

    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    The stunner kept it simple yet nailed her traditional look.

    Killing it!

    Killing it!

    Khushi looked beautiful in a mustard lehenga that she wore at a wedding in Rajasthan.

