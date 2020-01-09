PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; Check it out

1 / 8

Khushi Kapoor's stylish lehenga looks

Khushi Kapoor is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Though she's yet to make her debut in Bollywood, she is already a star. She enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Earlier, on Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, Janhvi Kapoor had confirmed that Khushi who was at first interested in modelling will be now entering Bollywood. She revealed that after completing her course at New York Film Academy, her younger sister will do films. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Khushi spilled beans on her dream debut and said that she wants to be launched by Karan Johar but her father Boney Kapoor will choose her first co-star. Well, we are certainly excited to watch her in movies. Khushi, as we all know, is known to be a fashionista. She has an amazing sense of style. Khushi manages to look her best in any outfit, be it in a traditional lehenga or a western outfit. She also often gets praised for her style. Check out some of her best lehenga looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram