PHOTOS: When Khushi Kapoor stepped out at her stylish best with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh

Khushi Kapoor is a really popular star kid and one of the most anticipated debutants of the industry. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time she stepped out at her stylish best and carried an expensive Louis Vuitton bag!
8326 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's pricey bag styled to perfection

    Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's pricey bag styled to perfection

    Khushi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about star kids in B-town. While Khushi has a private account on Instagram followed by her close-knit group of friends and relatives only, we catch a glimpse of her style and fun nature through the social media of her friends and relatives. The star kid is currently on a break from her education in New York due to COVID-19 and is enjoying her time with family in the city. Though Khushi earlier sought to be a model and hoped to take the runway by storm, she has now set her sights on Bollywood. Just like her sister Janhvi, she wants to be launched by Karan Johar in one of his productions. The duo has been spending the best time together amid lockdown as they bake, paint, cuddle and style each other's hair amid lockdown. The sisters share a lovable camaraderie. In an interview, when she was asked to reveal the one thing that she loves about Khushi the most, Janhvi replied: “The fact that she always smells like strawberries.” Khushi is also extremely popular for her cute antics and sense of style. From the red carpet to the airport looks and casual street fashion, she aces every outfit with ease. She is often seen at coffee dates, parties and on other occasions at her stylish best. Her glam looks prove she is a diva in making and there is no denying that. Khushi is currently back home from the United States due to the Coronavirus lockdown and is spending quality time with her family. Here's a throwback to the time Khushi stepped out in a casual stylish look. However, what stole the show was her expensive Louis Vuitton bag that costs a bomb!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Candid click

    Candid click

    Khushi looks beautiful as ever in this candid click.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    A paparazzi favourite

    A paparazzi favourite

    The star kid is often spotted around the town. From lunch dates, parties, wedding receptions to family gatherings, she makes heads turn every time she steps out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Khushi's Bollywood debut

    Khushi's Bollywood debut

    Khushi didn't make her debut last year but during her appearance on Dhupia's show, Khushi revealed that she hopes to make her B-town debut with Karan Johar's film.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    She is the perfect millennial style icon and here's proof!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Khushi's first co-star

    Khushi's first co-star

    When asked her about her first co-star, Khushi mentioned that dad Boney Kapoor will choose her first actor. How sweet!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Khushi's snap shows what a picture-perfect looks like!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau Bag

    Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau Bag

    Louis Vuitton round sling bag of Khushi's is worth 2 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

