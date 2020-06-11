PHOTOS: When Khushi Kapoor stepped out at her stylish best with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh

1 / 8

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's pricey bag styled to perfection

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about star kids in B-town. While Khushi has a private account on Instagram followed by her close-knit group of friends and relatives only, we catch a glimpse of her style and fun nature through the social media of her friends and relatives. The star kid is currently on a break from her education in New York due to COVID-19 and is enjoying her time with family in the city. Though Khushi earlier sought to be a model and hoped to take the runway by storm, she has now set her sights on Bollywood. Just like her sister Janhvi, she wants to be launched by Karan Johar in one of his productions. The duo has been spending the best time together amid lockdown as they bake, paint, cuddle and style each other's hair amid lockdown. The sisters share a lovable camaraderie. In an interview, when she was asked to reveal the one thing that she loves about Khushi the most, Janhvi replied: “The fact that she always smells like strawberries.” Khushi is also extremely popular for her cute antics and sense of style. From the red carpet to the airport looks and casual street fashion, she aces every outfit with ease. She is often seen at coffee dates, parties and on other occasions at her stylish best. Her glam looks prove she is a diva in making and there is no denying that. Khushi is currently back home from the United States due to the Coronavirus lockdown and is spending quality time with her family. Here's a throwback to the time Khushi stepped out in a casual stylish look. However, what stole the show was her expensive Louis Vuitton bag that costs a bomb!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani