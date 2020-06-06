When Khushi Kapoor's dresses from thigh high slits to floral prints raised the bar of fashion; See Pics

1 / 10

Check out these dresses donned by the starkid

Khushi Kapoor is one star kid whose style sense has already created buzz way before her debut in Bollywood. This Kapoor sibling's millennial fashion statements have made headlines a lot of times. Her trendy airport looks which redefine her take on the chic style of clothing for traveling are always a hit. An adorable video of the two Kapoor sisters resurfaced on social media where Janhvi says in the video, "This is how my sister makes sure that I don't go anywhere when I am spending time with her." We then see Khushi biting Janhvi's hand, making sure she does not go anywhere indeed. This video was followed by several other Tik Tok trendy videos of the sisters where Janhvi even agreed that Khushi has a better style than the actress. Khushi's elder sister even made her some special treats this lockdown which Khushi did not seem to like much to Janhvi's surprise. Khushi is often spotted in the city along with Janhvi Kapoor or along with her other Kapoor family members. Khushi's Bollywood debut is something which is much talked about. Being the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the iconic late Sridevi, fans are sure she is going to give an impressive debut. Post her family's generous contribution over all these years to Indian Cinema, we cannot wait to witness this pretty star kid rule the big screen. Today, we have these stunning dresses donned by the gorgeous star kid. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram