When Khushi Kapoor's dresses from thigh high slits to floral prints raised the bar of fashion; See Pics

Khushi Kapoor's stunning dresses give us a hint of the true fashionista the star kid already is. Take a look at these gorgeous dresses donned by her.
4706 reads Mumbai Updated: June 6, 2020 03:36 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these dresses donned by the starkid

    Check out these dresses donned by the starkid

    Khushi Kapoor is one star kid whose style sense has already created buzz way before her debut in Bollywood. This Kapoor sibling's millennial fashion statements have made headlines a lot of times. Her trendy airport looks which redefine her take on the chic style of clothing for traveling are always a hit. An adorable video of the two Kapoor sisters resurfaced on social media where Janhvi says in the video, "This is how my sister makes sure that I don't go anywhere when I am spending time with her." We then see Khushi biting Janhvi's hand, making sure she does not go anywhere indeed. This video was followed by several other Tik Tok trendy videos of the sisters where Janhvi even agreed that Khushi has a better style than the actress. Khushi's elder sister even made her some special treats this lockdown which Khushi did not seem to like much to Janhvi's surprise. Khushi is often spotted in the city along with Janhvi Kapoor or along with her other Kapoor family members. Khushi's Bollywood debut is something which is much talked about. Being the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the iconic late Sridevi, fans are sure she is going to give an impressive debut. Post her family's generous contribution over all these years to Indian Cinema, we cannot wait to witness this pretty star kid rule the big screen. Today, we have these stunning dresses donned by the gorgeous star kid. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Wrap golden dress

    Wrap golden dress

    Looking stunning as ever in a golden wrap dress with matching heels.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Off shoulder blue dress

    Off shoulder blue dress

    Check out this beautiful printed off shoulder dress in blue donned by Khushi.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Over sized black shirtdress

    Over sized black shirtdress

    A cool trendy black shirtdress and we love how she paired it with sneakers.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Beautiful pink summer dress

    Beautiful pink summer dress

    Khushi Kapoor in pink summer dress with frills at the end paired with golden slipons.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Tangerine midi slip dress

    Tangerine midi slip dress

    Khushi Kapoor donned a tangerine midi slip dress for her airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Princess diaries

    Princess diaries

    Khushi Kapoor in a tube black sequin floor length dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Mini off shoulder dress

    Mini off shoulder dress

    Khushi donned a beautiful pink and brown off shoulder dress to a lunch date with her friends.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Sequined floor length dress

    Sequined floor length dress

    Khushi donned a cutout floor length bodycon sequin dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Floral flowy dress

    Floral flowy dress

    Khushi in a floral flowy dress as she poses with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

