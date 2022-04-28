5 airport looks by Kiara Advani that prove co-ord sets are her go-to choice of attire

1 / 6

Kiara Advani

In a few years since her Bollywood debut, Kiara has emerged as a popular actress on the block. With a slew of projects coming up, Kiara often makes it to the headlines with her fashion statements and fresh style. She is a true fashionista and her exquisite styling sense never go unnoticed by her admirers and paps; Her pictures grab fans’ attention whenever they surface on social media, while the latter swoon over the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently, the actress along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan kicked off the promotional activities for the movie. Just a few days ago the trailer of the Kiara, Kartik and Tabu starrer movie was launched and it was received with quite a positive response. While we can’t wait to see Kiara’s ‘Reet’ avatar super soon, this article is not about that. What we are here to talk about is Kiara’s extreme love for co-ord sets. Whenever you catch Kiara at the airport, more often than not, her choice of outfit is usually a co-ord set and for good reason. Co-ord sets are effortlessly stylish and comfy!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani