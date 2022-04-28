5 airport looks by Kiara Advani that prove co-ord sets are her go-to choice of attire

In a few years since her Bollywood debut, Kiara has emerged as a popular actress on the block. With a slew of projects coming up, Kiara often makes it to the headlines with her fashion statements and fresh style. She is a true fashionista and her exquisite styling sense never go unnoticed by her admirers and paps; Her pictures grab fans’ attention whenever they surface on social media, while the latter swoon over the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently, the actress along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan kicked off the promotional activities for the movie. Just a few days ago the trailer of the Kiara, Kartik and Tabu starrer movie was launched and it was received with quite a positive response. While we can’t wait to see Kiara’s ‘Reet’ avatar super soon, this article is not about that. What we are here to talk about is Kiara’s extreme love for co-ord sets. Whenever you catch Kiara at the airport, more often than not, her choice of outfit is usually a co-ord set and for good reason. Co-ord sets are effortlessly stylish and comfy!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nothing is more sophisticated than an all-white attire. Now, if your pair with it a classy, bougie grey scarf and a smart brown bag and voila! You look perfect. In this look, Kiara looked absolutely stunning.
We are not even sure if calling this look 'patterned heaven' is correct but that is the first thing that came to our mind. The patterns on the blouse and the shorts are just too gorgeous and Kiara looks absolutely gorgeous and comfortable at the same time.
This has to be one of favourite looks. Kiara added an extra oomph factor to her casual co-ord set with a pretty pink and blue jacket. Her otherwise monochromatic look was also made colourful with the soothing pastel blue bag.
This one is a simple yet beautiful outfit. Kiara's splendid smile just enhances her whole attire so much more. The beige co-ord set looks super sophisticated and comfortable.
Pulling of velvet can be daring - but not for Kiara! She looks quite badass in this black velvet tracksuit. She paired the look with a chic sling with a yellow strap and funky shoes.
