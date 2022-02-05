5 Bollywood celebs who changed their names

It's the name that creates an identity and introduces them to people but for Bollywood celebrities, it's the name that builds their fame. It is their name that helps them earn recognition and popularity in the filmy world. Have you ever thought about whether these actors have been famous if their names have been something else? Read on to know about some of the eminent celebrities of B-town who changed their names to enter the film fraternity.
Dabangg Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is everyone's favourite. However, do you know that his name is a shorter version of his actual name which is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.
Popularly known as Bollywood's Big B today, Amitabh Bachchan also changed his name before entering the Bollywood film industry. According to the reports, his real name is Inquilab Srivastava.
Kiara Advani's real name is Alia. Surprisingly, it was Salman who advised Kiara to change her name. According to the reports, as there was already an Alia in the industry, so it was a smart decision to have a different name.
The actor gave up his real name when he joined the film industry. His real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia; he named his home production company Hari Om Entertainment after his father.
When a copy of Kareena and Saif's marriage certificate touched the surface of social media, we found out that his real name is Sajid Ali Khan.
