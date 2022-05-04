5 PICS that prove Kiara Advani is a forever saree girl

1 / 6

Kiara Advani in saree

Kiara Advani is one of the most stunning actresses in recent times. She is very talented and proved her acting prowess with movies such as Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Guilty, and others. The actress will be next seen in Bhool Bhulayiaa 2. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in pivotal roles and will release on May 20, 2022. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. Apart from being an amazing actor, Kiara is also a fashionista. She often serves look as her wardrobe is full of trendy clothes. Speaking of which, Kiara also loves wearing sarees. She often gives a modern touch to the otherwise traditional 6-yard-long drape. Her blouses are also the highlights of her attire. And, it won't be wrong in saying that the way Kiara effortlessly carries a saree is literally a goal. So, today, let us look at 5 photos that prove Kiara is a forever saree girl.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram