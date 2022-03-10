5 Times Kiara Advani proved to be a saree girl

The beautiful Kiara Advani has always stunned us with her classy off-duty looks as well as her glamorous red carpet looks. The diva has inspired young girls' urbane and modern sartorial choices. She has also managed to give us serious bridesmaid goals with her ethnic looks. Although lehengas are much trendy right now, donning a saree in your own modern style can really make a long-lasting impact. So here's a look at the times the very fashionable Kiara Advani looked phenomenal in saree.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram
Kiara Advani looked like a dream in a lime green saree sporting white embroidery around the scalloped border and the floral V-neck blouse. She completed her look with a neat bun, bright pink bangles, and a pair of jhumkas.
The actress looked resplendent in an ivory colour embroidered saree from the shelves of label Premya. The hand-embroidered saree was styled with statement earrings and stacked-up rings.
For an event, Kiara sizzled in a black and white polka dot saree which sported a beaded belt and a multicolour beaded sleeveless blouse.
Dressed in a lehenga saree, the diva redefined oomph in red. She paired it with a matching embellished blouse and a multicolour dupatta around like a saree.
The actress set the internet ablaze with this picture in a gold sequined saree that came with a strappy blouse flaunting her toned midriff. She decided to skip the accessories as the saree itself made a statement.