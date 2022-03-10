5 Times Kiara Advani proved to be a saree girl

1 / 6

Kiara Advani inspired saree looks

The beautiful Kiara Advani has always stunned us with her classy off-duty looks as well as her glamorous red carpet looks. The diva has inspired young girls' urbane and modern sartorial choices. She has also managed to give us serious bridesmaid goals with her ethnic looks. Although lehengas are much trendy right now, donning a saree in your own modern style can really make a long-lasting impact. So here's a look at the times the very fashionable Kiara Advani looked phenomenal in saree.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram