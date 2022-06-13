5 Times Kiara Advani shelled out major summer fashion goals

1 / 6

Kiara Advani’s summer fashion goals

Kiara Advani has been on a roll of late. After basking in the success of her recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, the actress has been gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta's directorial JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and Kiara is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. From making her debut with the 2014 release Fugly to now looking forward to the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara has certainly come a long way in her career. In her career of around eight years, Kiara has not proved her mettle as a versatile actress but she is also known for her presence on social media. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is often seen sharing stunning pics of herself on her Instagram account which are a treat to the fans. Besides, Kiara’s style statements are also a thing among the fans. From her gym looks to her airport looks, red carpet looks or casual look, Kiara never misses out on a chance to make heads turn with her fashion statements. So, today we bring you five pics of Kiara wherein she was seen dishing out major summer fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla